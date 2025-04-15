Pakistan, Japan explore strategic and workforce cooperation

A meeting of the Japanese Business Delegation with the Pakistan-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group, convened by Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto and organized by Ms. Misbah Khar, Secretary of the Group, was held today at Parliament House.

Senator Nadeem Bhutto warmly welcomed the Japanese business community, including Members of the Japanese Parliament, and emphasized the importance of establishing a strategic partnership between Pakistan and Japan for future cooperation.

Highlighting Japan’s current labor shortage-estimated at 3.4 million workers in 2023-Senator Bhutto proposed that Pakistan’s youth can play a valuable role in addressing this critical challenge. He further underscored the potential of Pakistan’s skilled youth to contribute to the global economy, particularly in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, as well as in Japan’s economic and international platforms.

While acknowledging Japan’s generous humanitarian assistance during the 2022 floods in Pakistan, Senator Bhutto expressed gratitude and optimism for strengthening bilateral relations. He also appreciated the long-standing support extended by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), noting its substantial contributions in addressing Pakistan’s developmental needs.

He specifically highlighted JICA’s significant support for Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Programme, including the provision of grants, concessional loans, and the construction of educational facilities across the country.

Senator Bhutto further recalled the historical roots of Pakistan-Japan relations, tracing back to the San Francisco Peace Conference in 1951. He emphasized that the Pakistan-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group serves as a foundation for fostering trust and enhancing collaboration. He pointed out that Pakistan could greatly benefit from Japan’s expertise in disaster management, climate change, manufacturing, digital transformation, and other areas of mutual concern.

Underscoring the shared commitment to peace and stability, Senator Bhutto mentioned the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing bilateral dialogue, enhancing defense cooperation, and facilitating the exchange of specified skilled workers.

He also appreciated Japan’s role in supporting the establishment of weather forecasting centers in Pakistan and cited the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) as a significant contributor to strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

The Japanese Business Delegation, while expressing appreciation for the warm welcome, shared similar sentiments. They conveyed their interest in expanding trade, human resource cooperation, and partnerships to build stronger relations with Pakistan.

The delegation noted that many in Japan remain unaware of the talent and potential present in Pakistan and stressed the need to bridge the cultural gap between the two countries. They highlighted the availability of white-collar jobs in Japan, particularly in the IT, transportation, and accommodation sectors, but acknowledged that the language barrier poses a challenge. To address this, they shared their initiative of engaging Japanese language instructors to provide training.

In his concluding remarks, Senator Bhutto reiterated that the Pakistan-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group provides a vital platform to strengthen bilateral ties through sustained engagement and mutual understanding. The delegation was also given a guided tour of the Senate Museum, Senate Hall, and National Assembly Hall.