JI announces million march on April 20

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, announced that a grand Million March will be held in Islamabad on April 20 to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made these remarks during a press conference at the Jamaat-e-Islami office in Melody, Islamabad on Tuesday. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman was accompanied by Jamaat-e-Islami leaders including JI Deputy Chief Mian Muhammad Aslam, JI Khyber Pakhtunkha South Emir Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Emir JI Northern Punjab Dr. Tariq Saleem, Central KP Emir Abdul Wassey, Islamabad Emir Engineer Nasrullah Randhawa, Rawalpindi Emir Arif Shirazi, Haleem Bacha, and others.

He questioned why protests can be held in front of the White House, but not outside the US Embassy in Islamabad. He further declared that on April 22, a nationwide strike will be observed across Pakistan to support Palestinians and protest against Israel.

He stated, “We will not allow the blood of Palestinians to be traded. If we help the Palestinians, Allah will help us. If we abandon the protest, it will benefit the pro-Israel forces.”

He said, “On April 20, the largest Million March in the country’s history will take place in Islamabad. People are rising in support of Gaza and expressing hatred for Israel and its backer, the US, he said and added some beg the US for power, but the US and Israel themselves are responsible for this wave of hatred. He said in Gaza, genocide is being committed-Israel is deliberately targeting and killing children. They are a brutal enemy, fond of bloodshed and bombing unarmed civilians, with full US support.”