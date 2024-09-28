EFU Life launches Aasaan product range

EFU Life Assurance Ltd, a leading provider of Life, Takaful and Health insurance, proudly announces the launch of its new Aasaan Product Range, designed to simplify the insurance experience, making it accessible to all customer segments, particularly those who find investment linked insurance products complex.

The launch of Aasaan product range marks a key milestone in EFU Life’s product development strategy, which aims to diversify offerings to meet the diverse needs of customers. By addressing varying preferences, socio-economic segments, and levels of financial literacy, this strategy aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

The EFU Aasaan Savings Plan, the first offering in this range, a Participating (With Profit) product, is a dynamic and multipurpose solution that combines straightforward insurance coverage with the opportunity for financial growth. Policyholders can benefit from EFU Life’s annual profits through bonuses, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing both security and rewarding savings opportunities.

“Our goal with the Aasaan product range is to simplify and enhance our customers’ insurance experience,” said Mr. Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of EFU Life. “We recognize that our customers seek products that are not only effective but also easy to understand and manage. The Aasaan range embodies this vision by offering easy-to-understand insurance solutions that address both protection and savings needs. This launch is a significant step forward in our journey to broaden our range of financial solutions”