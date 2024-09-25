CM proposes Chinese economic zones in meeting with Ambassador Jiang

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday met with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, extending an invitation for the latter to visit China.

The meeting focused on strengthening ties in technology, business, and investment between China and Pakistan.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif praised China as a “trusted friend” and expressed pride in Pakistan’s relationship with the nation. “Maryam Nawaz is leading several welfare projects for the people of Punjab, and we welcome China’s cooperation in infrastructure and technology,” he stated.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised the potential for an “economic revolution” through collaboration with China. “We are always ready to welcome our Chinese friends to Punjab,” she said, proposing the establishment of “Chinese Economic Zones” to offer incentives and facilities to Chinese investors.

“We see China’s success as our own,” Maryam added, noting that Pakistan could greatly benefit from China’s model for poverty reduction.

Ambassador Jiang lauded the progress made in Pakistan-China relations under previous PML-N governments, highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “We welcome Punjab’s participation in the upgraded vision of CPEC, including the development of special economic zones,” he said.

Jiang also expressed interest in investing in Punjab’s agricultural sector. He commended the Chief Minister’s initiatives like the Kisan Card and tractor scheme, noting that China is cultivating high-yield hybrid rapeseed on 500,000 acres in Punjab and aims to double this area.

“China will train 1,000 Pakistani farmers in modern agricultural techniques,” Jiang added.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of efficient machinery and water use in agriculture, stating that Chinese expertise would be invaluable in these areas.

Jiang concluded by officially inviting Maryam Nawaz to visit China, where she will be welcomed as Pakistan’s first female chief minister.

He also highlighted the long-standing ties between China and Pakistan during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure as prime minister, expressing hope to strengthen relations further under Maryam’s leadership.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached University of Agriculture in Faisalabad to launch the biggest Agriculture Graduates Internship Program in the history of Pakistan.

According to a handout issued here, a scholarship of Rs 60,000 per month will be given to each of 1,000 agriculture graduates.

The chief minister distributed appointment letters among the successful agriculture graduates, both male and female. She also met teachers and students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

CM Maryam Nawaz went to the students and inquired them about their selection on merit. She especially felicitated Anila Hussain who presented Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH). The students took selfies with the CM Punjab.

Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu also spoke at the event.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, SACM Zeeshan Malik, Talal Chaudhry, MPA Sania Ashiq and Abid Sher Ali attended the event. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Police, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Information and other relevant officers were also present.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has criticised the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) for focusing on ‘vandalism and attacks’ instead of addressing public needs.

During a speech in Faisalabad, she noted that patients from K-P province are frequently found receiving treatment in hospitals of Punjab.

Maryam emphasised that while previous leaders may have made promises and delivered speeches, her administration has made significant progress by prioritising merit.

She highlighted that, despite opposition within her party, she included 90% of ‘capable young people in her government.’

During the past six months, Chief Minister Mayram Nawaz’s administration has created jobs for 1,000 young individuals, ‘all selected based on merit rather than recommendations.’

She also announced the upcoming launch of the largest farmer support package in Pakistan’s history, valued at RS 400 billion rupees, which is set to be introduced next year.

Addressing the issue of healthcare, Nawaz revealed that there is a backlog of 15,000 children needing heart surgeries, with arrangements made for immediate surgeries for 100 children, including several from K-P. She urged K-P’s leadership to focus on public welfare and infrastructure improvements rather than engaging in destructive actions and inflammatory rhetoric.