Pakistan advises nationals to leave Lebanon

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon and advised Pakistanis currently residing there to leave the country immediately. “In view of the recent attacks in Lebanon, Pakistani nationals are strongly advised not to travel to Lebanon until further notice,” the FO said in a statement on Wednesday. The advisory encouraged Pakistanis still in Lebanon to leave using commercial flights, which are currently operational. Those unable to depart are urged to “exercise extreme caution and relocate to safe areas.” The FO has also advised citizens to stay in contact with the Pakistani Embassy in Beirut, providing contact numbers and an email address for assistance.