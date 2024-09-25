Military trial: Imran’s fate hangs in balance

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of the petition filed by former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, seeking a court order to the government not to hold his military trial in May 9-related cases when it was informed that the government had not taken any such decision as yet. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition.

Additional Attorney-General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal and a representative of the Ministry of Defence appeared in the court, while Uzair Bhindari and Faisal Farid Chaudhry represented the former prime minister. During the hearing, the AAG told the court that if any such decision was taken, the legal procedure would be followed. “If the government decided in favour of the trial, it would first file an application in the court of a civil magistrate,” he said.

The government last Monday too had informed the IHC that the military trial of Imran Khan was not on the cards.

However, Bhindari expressed the fear that there was a possibility that the former prime minister could be tried in a military court, saying one of the PML-N leaders, Barrister Aqeel Malik, had said this at a press conference.

He also prayed to the bench to take notice of the presser addressed by the ISPR DG in which he, without naming the PTI founder, had hinted at his trial in a military court.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, however, directed the AAG to give a definite reply on September 24.