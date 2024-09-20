Head’s ‘good night at office’ after century seals win over England

Travis Head said he had enjoyed a “good night at the office” after his career-best 154 not out sealed a crushing seven-wicket win for world champions Australia over England in the first one-day international at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Head, whose century steered Australia to a World Cup final win over India last year, gave one tough chance early on when Brydon Carse dropped a difficult catch at backward point but was otherwise in blistering form.

Having survived a testing new-ball spell from injury-blighted express quick Jofra Archer, playing his first ODI in over a year, left-handed opener Head, 30, plundered England’s attack during a 129-ball innings featuring 20 fours and five sixes. He received excellent support from Marnus Labuschagne during an unbroken partnership of 148 as Australia, chasing down a target of 316 with six overs to spare in dominant style, went 1-0 up in a five-match series. Labuschagne had earlier starred with the ball, the part-time leg-spinner taking 3-39 as England slumped against Australia’s slow bowlers — Adam Zampa marked his 100th ODI with 3-49 — as a commanding position of 213-2 became a total of 315 all out despite opener Ben Duckett’s quickfire 95.