Windies legend Brian Lara fancies TKR’s chances to lift fifth CPL title

West Indies legend Brian Lara believes Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) can justify favouritism in this year’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament provided the team’s pedigree and cohesiveness stand out among their rivals.

Lara’s views came during the launch of his book and ahead of the Trinbago Knight Riders’ almighty clash with reigning champions Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday.

While noting that the Twin Island Republic’s franchise boasts a deep squad of high-quality players, which makes them favourites, Lara pointed out that it is their performances that will account for whether or not they take home the title this season. “I think obviously TKR will stand up as favourites every time,” Lara declared.

“When you look at the quality of players in the team, you would think they should go on to win. But again, in the past, we’ve seen the team that plays better win. It’s not how many superstars you have,” he added.

With three wins and one loss so far this campaign, Trinbago Knight Riders currently sit fourth on six points, four points behind leaders Barbados Royals, who have played two games more. St Lucia Kings on eight points and Guyana Amazon Warriors on six points occupy the other playoff positions.