Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged texts sent after Cassie attack revealed in sex trafficking case

More details about the alleged victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs have come to light. Four months after CNN published a 2016 surveillance video of the rapper assaulting ex Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway, prosecutors read the alleged texts between them during his second attempt at requesting bail Sept. 18.

During the hearing, which occurred two days after Combs was arrested in New York City and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson said, per an NBC News reporter present in court, that Combs allegedly sent a text in the days following the assault that read, “Call me, the cops are here.”

“I have six kids,” he continued. “Call, I’m surrounded.”

Johnson alleged that the victim of the 2016 attack, who was not named during the hearing, responded, “Sick you think it’s OK to do what you’ve done.”

E! News has reached out to reps for Ventura and Diddy for comment and has not heard back yet.

Combs was denied bail after a judge determined during the hearing that the bail package presented by the defense was “insufficient.” Judge Andrew Carter agreed with prosecutors that there was “no condition that would assure” that the 54-year-old wouldn’t “obstruct justice.” Meanwhile, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilodisagreed with the ruling outside of the courthouse.

“It did not go our way,” Agnifilo said of the hearing, per NBC News reporters. “He believes he’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent, and we’re going to fight this case with all of our might until we don’t have to fight any longer.”

In the 2016 surveillance video of the assault, which was published by CNN this May, showed Combs running down a hotel hallway after Ventura before grabbing her, pulling her to the ground and kicking her repeatedly.

The video also showed him picking up the bags she was carrying and dragging her by the sweatshirt. The incident matched the description Ventura-who dated the Baby Boy Records founder for 10 years until their 2018 split-detailed in her November lawsuit against her ex, in which she accused him of rape and abuse. Combs denied the accusations at the time and settled the lawsuit the day after it was filed without an admission of wrongdoing.

However, he addressed the footage days after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced charges couldn’t be filed against him due to California’s statute of limitations. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said in his May Instagram video. “I was f–ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.” “I was disgusted then when I did it,” he continued. “I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Days later, Ventura shared gratitude for the love and support she’d received following the video’s release. “The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” she wrote on Instagram. “Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

“I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear,” she continued. “This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me.”