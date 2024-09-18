PTI links talks on tweaks to Imran’s release

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has urged the government to release the party’s founder, Imran Khan, from Adiala Jail before engaging in talks on constitutional amendments. Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday, Ali Muhammad outlined PTI’s stance, stating, “First, release Imran Khan from prison, then we can discuss constitutional amendments.” He added that any approval of amendments must be accompanied by the restoration of the public mandate. The PTI leader questioned the legitimacy of the process, asking, “How can a constitutional amendment be passed by an incomplete parliament?” He also raised concerns about the role of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the process, criticising PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. “It’s unfortunate that the grandson is undermining the very Constitution his grandfather created,” he remarked. Hamid Khan, who was present during the conversation, reinforced PTI’s position on the judiciary, stating, “We only recognise the Supreme Court. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is the rightful chief justice, and no one else is acceptable.” He added, “We will not let institutions be mocked.” Meanwhile, PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, has made serious allegations, claiming that the government is pushing constitutional amendments to extend the terms of key officials, including Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, and the Chief Election Commissioner.