SHC blocks NADRA from charging fees for inheritance certificates

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has halted NADRA from collecting fees for the issuance of inheritance certificates. During the hearing on a petition challenging NADRA’s fee for this service, the court sought responses from the parties involved, including the deputy attorney general and assistant advocate general. According to media reports, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that NADRA continues to collect fees even when inheritance certificate requests are rejected. Under NADRA’s own regulations, fees can only be charged when services are provided, and rejecting a request does not qualify as a service. The lawyer further contended that inheritance certificates are meant to distribute property among legal heirs according to Islamic law, and the current fee of Rs22,000 is unjustifiable. The court ordered NADRA to cease charging fees for both inheritance certificates and letters of administration.