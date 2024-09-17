SA women secure victory over Pak in first T-20 by 10 runs

In a thrilling encounter at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday evening, South Africa women clinched a victory over Pakistan by 10 runs in the first match of a three-game T-20 series.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field, putting South Africa into bat first. South Africa managed to set a competitive target of 133 runs.

Leading the charge for South Africa was Tazmin Brits, who anchored the innings with a top score of 56 runs off 63 balls. Sune Luus provided valuable support, contributing 27 runs from 27 deliveries. Pakistan’s standout bowler was Sadia Iqbal, who showcased her skill by taking three crucial wickets, conceding 34 runs in her four-over spell.

In response, Pakistan struggled with early losses, but a fighting effort from the middle order kept their hopes alive. The standout performer with the bat was Aliya Riaz, who played an impressive knock of 52 runs off 39 balls. Her innings, which included a six and five boundaries, came at an aggressive strike rate of 133.3. Captain Fatima Sana also contributed with a quickfire 37 runs off 24 balls. However, despite their efforts, Pakistan could only manage to reach 122/5 in their 20 overs, falling 10 runs short of the target.