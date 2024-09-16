KP increases emergency, OPD slip fee by Rs30

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has increased the hospital slip fee, previously Rs20, has now been raised to Rs50 at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar one of the major public hospitals in the province.

The increase of Rs30 in the emergency and OPD slip fee was approved by the hospital’s Board of Governors, according to spokesperson Muhammad Asim. “These kinds of decisions are necessary to keep the hospital running,” the LRH spokesperson stated. He further mentioned that costs have been cut, and the purchase of all types of machinery and equipment has been halted.