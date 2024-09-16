Court grants post-arrest bails to PTI MNAs

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday granted post-arrest bails to the PTI MNAs in all cases registered against them at Sangjani police station of the city in lieu of surety bonds of Rs3,0000 each.

During the hearing of bail petitions filed by the PTI leaders, judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain ordered their immediate release. Speaking on the occasion, Prosecutor Raja Naveed said that one of the MNAs Ahmad Chattha faced charges which carried a prison term of at least three years. “Therefore, the court is requested not to accept his bail plea.”

The judge asked whether the police recovered anything from these MNAs namely Chattha, Sher Afzal Marwat and others. The prosecutor replied in negative. Soon after the PTI MNAs were done with the party rally at Sangjani, the police cracked down on them, taking several of them into custody, even from inside the parliament.