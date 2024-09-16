Three more cases of monkeypox virus detected at Karachi Airport

The signs of the monkeypox virus were detected in three passengers who arrived from Jeddah and Dubai at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi in a single day, a media outlet reported on Sunday.

Sources said that monkeypox was detected in a woman who reached Karachi from Jeddah while another man aged 18 arrived from Dubai.

Sources further said that monkeypox was also found in a 44-year-old passenger who touched Karachi airport via Saudi Airlines Flight SV-708.

After the detection of the monkeypox virus, all these patients were immediately shifted to the Infection Diseases Centre Hospital for further treatment.

Sources said that all the patients will be in the isolation ward of the hospital till receiving the final report.