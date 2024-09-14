FIA grills Imran over controversial X post

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing has launched an inquiry into a threatening post shared from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s social media account on X (formerly Twitter). A three-member FIA team questioned the former prime minister for about 45 minutes at Adiala Jail on Saturday. The investigation revolves around a post allegedly inciting unrest and targeting state institutions. The FIA team, led by Deputy Director Ayaz Khan, included investigators and technical experts who asked Imran Khan about the nature of the post and who was handling his social media account. Imran Khan had previously insisted that he would only cooperate with the investigation in the presence of his legal team.