World First Aid Day: Experts push for mandatory school training

On World First Aid Day, medical experts and educators gathered to stress the importance of including first aid education in Pakistan’s national curriculum and emphasized that this crucial skill could significantly reduce mortality rates and promote a culture of safety and emergency preparedness.

“In Pakistan, the 1122 Rescue service plays a crucial role in providing emergency medical care and rescue operations. However, despite their efforts many people remain unaware of the importance of first aid education and rely heavily on ambulances in emergency situations,” said a report aired by PTV news channel. “In Pakistan, most people lack basic first aid knowledge, leading to unnecessary delays in medical treatment,” it added. “In emergency situations, every minute counts, and the lack of first aid education can result in severe consequences, including loss of life,” said a renowned cardiologist Major General (Retd) Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani.

“The majority of Pakistanis rely on ambulances to respond to medical emergencies, rather than taking immediate action themselves. This reliance can lead to delayed treatment as ambulances may take time to arrive especially in traffic-congested areas,” he added.

Report said, “In Pakistan the 1122 Rescue service has been working tirelessly to provide emergency medical care and rescue operations in Pakistan.”

“Since its inception in 2004, Rescue 1122 service has achieved an unprecedented milestone, rescuing an astonishing one billion, 55 lakh and 74 thousand lives which is remarkable feat underscores the organization’s unwavering commitment to providing emergency services and saving lives.”

“We remain committed to providing emergency services and saving lives,” spokesperson Rescue 1122 added. “First aid education can significantly reduce mortality rates and improve patient outcomes,” Dr. Muhammad Ali, Emergency Medicine Specialist commented. “Most accidents can be managed with basic first aid skills, reducing the need for hospitalization,” Dr. Sarah Khan, general practitioner added.

“First aid education should be a priority in Pakistan, where emergency services are often delayed,” Dr. Zafar Iqbal, a Surgeon said. “First aid education is not just about saving lives, it is about empowering individuals to take action in emergency situations,” Director General Rescue 1122 said.

“We need to recognize the importance of first aid education and make it an integral part of our education system,” Dr. Farah Ahmad, a medical expert stressed. “First aid education in schools can help reduce the burden on emergency services and improve community resilience,” Dr. Asad Abbas, another medical researcher added.