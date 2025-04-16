The Overseas Pakistanis (OSP) Convention 2025 officially began this week and with fervor in the federal capital. The initiative is hailed as a significant and timely step. Convention is aimed at building stronger bridges between the government and the millions of Pakistanis living abroad.

Insightful addresses of state representatives indicate the unflinching commitment towards overseas community. By all means, foreign based Pakistanis are more patriotic and concerned about the stability of homeland. Prime Minister and the Speaker National Assembly rightly appreciated the precious contributions of overseas brethren in terms of remittances. Undeniably, timely and persistent contributions of diaspora enabled Pakistan in overcoming the financial crisis. Chief of Army Staff paid rich tribute to the patriotic spirit of honorable overseas community who always represent the case of Pakistan across the globe.

This OSP convention is being held for the first time in Pakistan’s history and rightly seen as a milestone effort to recognize the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora while creating a regular platform for constructive engagement through direct interaction. The state has opened the doors to Overseas Pakistanis from across the globe, inviting them to visit their homeland, reconnect with their roots and participate directly in conversations with relevant ministries.

This is indeed an unprecedented initiative. Pakistan is not just honoring the overseas community but also moving extra miles to build durable partnership with those patriotic citizens who always respond expeditiously to the homeland in hour of need.

The OSP Convention is conceived as an annual event. It will remain permanently on the national calendar from now onwards. It will be a recurring feature designed to encourage long term engagement between overseas community and the government. The response to the inaugural edition has been overwhelmingly positive, with participants from the Middle East, Europe, North America and beyond making their way to Islamabad.

At the heart of the convention lies a clear objective: to recognize the efforts and sacrifices of overseas Pakistanis, listen to their concerns and incorporate their valuable feedback into policymaking. Contribution of this platform will be beneficial for mutual growth and national unity. Over 20 government ministries and departments have set up stalls and help desks at the convention venue, ensuring direct face to face interactions between officials and guests.

These stalls serve as information points and feedback hubs, where overseas citizens can raise issues related to immigration, property, investment, taxation, education and much more. This convention will help in improving the interactive dialogues between the overseas communities.

This initiative reflects the government’s seriousness in addressing long standing concerns of the diaspora. Pakistan wants to institutionalize this communication and make it more productive. Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Chaudhry Salik Hussain termed visiting members of diaspora as state guests at the inaugural session, emphasizing unity and cooperation. He lauded the overseas Pakistani community’s achievements and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to their welfare at the convention.

Minister admitted they have long been under-recognized despite playing a critical role globally. “They are not just Pakistanis living abroad but they are an integral part of our identity and national development,” he stated.

Beyond dialogue and policy discussions, the convention also aims to celebrate the achievements of overseas Pakistanis—individuals who have made a mark globally in fields such as entrepreneurship, technology, public service, philanthropy and education. Awards and recognition ceremonies have been scheduled to honor these unsung heroes, many of whom continue to contribute to Pakistan’s economy through investments remittances.

A unique feature of the convention is the fact that attendees have traveled and are residing in Pakistan entirely at their own expense. Many are staying with relatives or in ancestral homes, underscoring the deep personal connection they still feel to their country of origin.

Despite this genuine and voluntary participation, a handful of vloggers and anti-state propagandists have attempted to paint the event in a negative light. Responding to such criticism, government representatives emphasized the transparency and importance of the initiative.

Even if public funds are used in future editions, there can be no better utility than spending the exchequer on own people. Strengthening ties with our diaspora is not a cost— it’s an investment in Pakistan’s global future.

State has taken an appreciable step in right direction by vigorously engaging with the overseas community. This initiative will plug the communication gaps exploited by the shadowy keyboard spoilers.

With high-level participation from the Prime Minister, federal cabinet members and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), the OSP Convention is set to produce lasting impact. Key topics under discussion include safeguarding property rights, facilitating investment, streamlining dual nationality policies overseas youth. and empowering

The convention also features cultural segments and networking sessions, fostering not only national pride but also collaboration among the diaspora and local stakeholders. As the OSP25 convention concluded, one message rings clear: Pakistan is ready to embrace her global family, value their insights and work together to build a brighter, prosperous and a more shared future.