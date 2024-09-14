Removal of Mohenjo Daro from currency note: Sindh writes to State Bank

Sindh government has expressed concern over removal of Mohenjo Daro from currency note in a letter to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan. Sindh’s Culture and Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah, in a letter to the central bank’s governor has asked the bank’s head to reconsider over removal of the Mohenjo Daro’s picture from currency note. “The picture of the world heritage site was put on Rs ten denomination currency note in 1970, later it was printed at Rs 20 note,” Sindh minister writes in letter. “We have come to know that the picture of Mohenjo Daro has been replaced with Bab-e-Khyber in new Rs 20 currency notes,” letter read. “Mohenjo Daro is not only historic but has been the UNESCO’s ‘World Heritage Site’,” according to minister’s letter. “Mohenjo Daro is 5000 years old ancient historic heritage and its presence on the currency note is national pride for us”.