Sheikha Mahra turns heartbreak into art with launch of ‘Divorce’ perfume

Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum – daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE – has made headlines once again with the launch of her new fragrance named ‘Divorce,’ following the recent dissolution of her marriage.

The 30-year-old Dubai princess, known for her active presence on social media, took to Instagram to announce the debut of the fragrance under her brand, M1. With nearly 980,000 followers on the platform, Sheikha Mahra shared a visually striking video to tease the release.

The video featured symbolic elements such as shattered glass, black feathers and a black panther-perhaps hinting at themes of resilience and empowerment. The perfume bottle, revealed in the clip, is a sleek black design labelled simply as ‘Divorce.’

This latest venture follows Sheikha Mahra’s public announcement of her divorce in July, just a year after her marriage. The princess, who welcomed her first child in May 2024, has remained in the spotlight throughout her journey.

Sheikha Mahra’s choice of name for the perfume has sparked intrigue among her fans and the media alike, raising questions about its symbolic significance. M1, her brand, has been noted for its bold approach to fashion and beauty and this launch appears to continue that trend. The fragrance, marketed with an air of mystery and strength, is expected to attract significant attention, both for its unique branding and its timing, coinciding with a major personal milestone in Sheikha Mahra’s life.