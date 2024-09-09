PCCC appreciates CCRI for  approval of three cotton varieties

Three cotton varieties of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Sakrand, a subsidiary of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Multan, were approved for cultivation in the 36th Sindh Seed Council Meeting, held in Karachi.

The approved varieties include one non BT CRIS 644, and two BT CRIS 674, and BT CRIS 682.

These newly approved varieties from CCRI Sakrand are recognized for their high-quality fiber, heat tolerance, and higher productivity. Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Vice President of PCCC, congratulated the entire CCRI Sakrand team on their achievement, acknowledging their tireless efforts and success.