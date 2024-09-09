FIA recovers Rs160m during anti-corruption sweep in Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle, Islamabad Zone, has recovered over Rs160 million in the last eight months, according to a performance report released on Monday.

The report detailed that 104 cases were registered, and investigations into 270 inquiries were completed during this period.

The Anti-Corruption Circle managed to recover significant amounts in various cases.

Additionally, under the Supreme Court’s directive, 1,550 kanals of commercial and residential land belonging to Evacuee Trust Property was reclaimed.

The value of the reclaimed property exceeds Rs9.71 billion.

The report also highlighted the recovery of over Rs69.9 million owed in unpaid electricity bills.

The FIA registered 15 cases against suspects involved in the sale of banned and unregistered medicines. During raids, machinery worth millions and counterfeit drugs were seized. This year, the FIA also registered 18 cases against fake nursing institutions and 10 cases against unregistered technical and vocational training institutes.

In another operation, 18 individuals were arrested for involvement in the illegal issuance of passports and identity cards.

The report also noted several actions taken against officials involved in corruption within government institutions, based on alleged evidence.

On April 13, the Anti-Corruption Establishment, following the reports and disclosure about involvement of a group of employees in forgery in the education department, was mobilised to arrest the gang.

In this regard, ACE has sought help from the Counter-Terrorism Department to nab the accused.

According to documents, the suspects have committed fraud of over Rs10 million through fake appointments. ACE has written a letter to the CTD DIG seeking help in the search for the absconding accused involved in the scam.

The culprits are accused of receiving money for issuing fake appointment letters.

ACE officials say that the investigation cannot proceed further without the arrest of all the accused.

Among the accused, Muhammad Khan Brahmani, Muhammad Iqbal Arifani, Salim Arifani and Naeem Akhtar are the employees of the Sindh education department.

According to the documents, the accused received millions of rupees by issuing fake appointment letters of Account General Sindh and fake cards. The deception was perpetrated through presented documents.