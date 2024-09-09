Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive at NYC dinner in style after Chiefs win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took their love story to New York City after the Kansas City Chiefs star’s first win of the season.

The couple, who have been dating for about a year, were spotted on a dinner date at the pizza restaurant Lucali in Brooklyn Sept. 6, one day after the “Cruel Summer” singer cheered on her boyfriend as his team beat the Baltimore Ravens in an opening season game at Kansas City, Mo.’s Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis sported a sleeveless white sweater vest, vertically stripped pants and black shoes. Taylor wore a navy blazer over a sheer black top, paired with a black bandeau bra, black mini skirt and black leather knee-high boots. The “Style” singer had also turned heads with her outfit at the Chiefs game – she wore a Versace denim corset top and matching shorts, paired with thigh-high red leather boots. Taylor’s appearance at his first regular season NFL game comes nearly a year since she hard launched their relationship when she attended her first Chiefs game, which would be followed by several others, including the team’s Super Bowl 2024 victory in February.

And the game also marks a full circle moment for the couple. Travis had famously first attempted to shoot his shot with the Grammy winner at Arrowhead when he attended one of her Eras tour concerts there in July 2023 before they finally began dating later that summer. The two have continued to support each other, with Taylor making frequent appearances at his games and the athlete showing up at more than a dozen of her concerts. In June, he even joined her onstage at a show in London, where he carried her bridal-style in front of more than 90,000 fans.