LEAs kill 11 terrorists; foil FC HQs attack

Security forces successfully thwarted a significant attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Mohmand district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

The assault was carried out by a group of four suicide bombers affiliated with the extremist group Fitna al-Khawarij, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The militants attempted to breach the FC headquarters in the early hours of Friday but were swiftly neutralised by the security personnel.

“The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by our forces, and all four suicide bombers were killed before they could inflict any damage,” ISPR stated.

The successful operation prevented what could have been a devastating attack.

Following the thwarted attack, a sanitisation operation was begun to ensure no other terrorists remain in the area.

The ISPR affirmed the forces’ continued vigilance and commitment to eliminating terrorism from the country. “Our security forces stand valiant, demonstrating sheer determination and resolve in their mission,” the military’s media wing added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised Pakistani security forces for thwarting the militant attack on the Frontier Corps headquarters.

“The soldiers of Pakistan security forces bravely and professionally sent four suicide bombers, who attempted to attack the [FC] camp, to hell,” the prime minister said. “The entire nation, including myself, pays tribute to the brave officers and soldiers of the security forces.” “We will continue the war against terrorism until the complete eradication of this scourge from the country,” he added. In a separate incident, five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces at the Surkhab refugee camp in Pishin district.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) reported that a substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists’ hideout.

Separately, two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in Balochistan’s Kalat district on reported presence of terrorists last night, the military confirmed on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that troops surrounded and engaged the terrorists’ position, neutralising both. “Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the terrorists, who were involved in numerous attacks on security forces and civilians,” the ISPR said.

A sanitisation operation is ongoing to clear the area of any remaining threats.

“Pakistan’s security forces, alongside the nation, are committed to thwarting any attempts to destabilise peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan,” the military added.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the security forces for their effective response to the attack.

He commended their bravery in thwarting the assault under the cover of darkness, emphasising their crucial role in maintaining national security.

The combined efforts of the security forces in Mohmand and Pishin underscore Pakistan’s ongoing struggle against terrorism, with a clear message of resilience and resolve from both military and government officials.