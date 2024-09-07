Eagles beat Packers 34-29 in NFL’s first season game in Brazil

Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns to spark the Philadelphia Eagles over Green Bay 34-29 on Friday in the first regular-season NFL game in South America.

Barkley, who jumped to the Eagles in March after six seasons with the rival New York Giants, ran 24 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in a landmark thriller.

The “Love Hurts” meeting saw Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love and Eagles counterpart Jalen Hurts stage a high-scoring spectacle in the historic Brazil contest, played in Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena.

Hurts completed 20-of-34 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while Love completed half his 34 passes for 260 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception before a late-game ankle injury.

Hurts hurled a 67-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown on the Eagles’ second play of the third quarter as Philadelphia grabbed a 24-19 edge. Brown evaded a defender and ran the last 40 yards across the field after making the catch.