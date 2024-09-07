Como Museum hosts historic art exhibition

Como Museum is honoured to present 40 artists from Pakistan and one each from India, Iran, Iraq and two artists from Britain who have come together for a ground-breaking exhibition at the museum in Lahore.

Based on the premise that all artists’ endeavours should be seen in the context of their time, the exhibition seizes this pivotal moment in history to address the Palestinian genocide unfolding before the world’s eyes – a horror that has encountered denial and indifference.

It is thus left to artists, poets and music makers to bear witness and ask of themselves: What do you want, Life or death, Existence or extinction? Speak, proclaim your decision. Life or death, Existence or extinction. The Universe today hangs by one word on your lips: Life or death. The works in this exhibition document artists’ responses not only to the horror of our time, but also the turmoil and massacres concealed in our past.

Artists in our region are vigilant, deeply engaged with and committed to humanity and the pursuit of peace. They are not found wanting when their voices have to be raised against all odds to break the silence.

The artists in Dhar Dhar Dharti Dharke Gi span generations and mediums. The exhibition is curated by Salima Hashmi, artist, teacher and human rights activist.

The participating artists include: Adeela Suleman, Ali Kazim, Ali Laraib Rizvi, Ali Raza, Ammar Faiz, Ardeshir Mohasses, Awais Naqvi, Dia Al Azzawi, Faiza Butt, Farida Batool, Farrukh Addnan, Fawad Jafri, Feroza Hakeem, Haider Ali Jan, Hassan Shiekh, Hina Tabasum, Ijaz ul Hassan, Imran Qureshi, Kayla, Layla Claudia Smith, Maheen Kazim, Mariyam Ibraaz, Marria Khan, Mizna Zulfiqar, Moona Fazal, Muzzumil Ruheel, Naiza Khan, Naazish Ata Ullah, Quddus Mirza, Rabbania Sharjeel, Rashid Rana, Shehnaz Ismail, Sheraz Faisal, Shuja Ul Haq, Sophia Balagamwala, Sophiya Khawaja, Sousan Qadeer, Sumbul Natalia, Vivan Sundaram, Waleed Zafar.