PTI gets go-ahead for power show on Sept 8

The Islamabad district administration has granted permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally in the capital on Sept 8. According to sources, the administration has allowed the PTI to hold the rally at an open avenue near Paswal Road, adjacent to Sangjani. Specific routes have been designated for the PTI supporters to entre Islamabad. The permit specifies that the rally will begin at 4pm and conclude by 7pm. The orgnisers will be responsible for the participants to remain within the designated boundaries. The administration can revoke the NOC any time due to security concerns. Separately, Imran Khan has vowed to resist the “forces of tyranny,” even if it means dying in prison. In a candid conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan criticised the country’s decision-makers, claiming they lack wisdom and are leading the country into turmoil. Further on, he condemned the treatment of his wife, Bushra Bibi, who has been in jail for seven months, claiming it was a means to teach him a lesson for standing up to the powerful. The former prime minister also commented on the ongoing crisis in Balochistan, calling for local body elections instead of appointing figureheads as a solution to the province’s issues. He criticised the allocation of resources, arguing that money intended for the province rarely reaches those in need. Additionally, he called for dialogue to address the issue of terrorism, arguing that solutions should involve intelligence, dialogue, and, if necessary, military operations.