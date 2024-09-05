PTCL Group partners with the Pakistan Hockey team to renew and honor the national legacy



Islamabad – September 05, 2024: Pakistan’s largest telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) partnered up with the Pakistan Hockey team, as they gear up for the Asian Champions Trophy2024. As the national telecom carrier, PTCL Group is dedicated to celebrating and enhancing the vibrant legacy of Pakistan hockey. This partnership aims to elevate the sport, bolster national pride, and showcase Pakistan’s continued excellence on the global stage.

Hockey, a sport deeply cherished in Pakistan has faced various challenges in recent years. In light of this, PTCL Group is determined to revitalise hockey’s prominent place in the hearts and minds of the nation.

The campaign aims to create history again by building on the momentum of PTCL Group’s successful campaign for Arshad Nadeem ahead of the Paris Olympics. Under this partnership, PTCL Groupwill focus on creating awareness, and fostering a renewed love and backing for the sport among Pakistanis. TheGroup strongly believes that Pakistani players and athletes can dominate any sport at any stage if theyhave the support and confidence of their people.

Hockey is Pakistan’s national sport, and a symbol of our heritage and honour, and its revival is a cause closer to the nation’s hearts. PTCL Group believes in the immense potential of Pakistani athletes and are committed to providing them with the support they need to shine on the world stage. Thispartnership with the Pakistan hockey team is not just about extending support; it’s about rekindling patriotism and contributing to Pakistan’s global success in sports.

PTCL Group is confident that with renewed support and public passion, Pakistan’s hockey team can once again bring home regional and global victories, restoring the sport to its rightful place.