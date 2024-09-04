Most terrorists released under deal operating from Afghanistan: Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has informed the Senate Standing Committee on Interior that most individuals involved in recent terrorist activities in the country had been released under a previous agreement and were operating from Afghanistan.

While briefing the Senate committee on Tuesday, Naqvi stated that there were no plans for a military operation in Balochistan. He added, “The incident on August 26 was orchestrated by banned organisations, involving multiple groups.”

Naqvi detailed an attack on an FC (Frontier Corps) camp, highlighting its intensity. “There were 14 towers at the building, and all of them were under fire. Alhamdulillah, our forces confronted them. Had they managed to breach the compound, the damage could have been catastrophic,” he said.

The interior minister noted that operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were being conducted based on intelligence. “Wherever there is information on the presence of terrorists, action is taken,” he said.

Explaining the increase in terrorism, Naqvi pointed out that many attacks were being planned from Afghanistan, with a significant presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants gathering there.

“Most of those orchestrating attacks against Pakistan are the ones released under the agreement. Our Home Secretary has already visited Afghanistan and provided all the evidence, urging them to take action,” Naqvi stated.

Speaking about the situation in the riverine areas, known as ‘Kacha’, Naqvi emphasised the need for proper management before any operation. “We want to coordinate with the provinces to ensure that once we clear these areas, the situation does not revert in two years,” he said.

Naqvi concluded by mentioning ongoing discussions with Punjab and Sindh provinces, urging them to implement measures to prevent a recurrence of the current situation if the area is cleared.