Powering the Future

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has sent shock waves through global energy markets, highlighting the vulnerabilities of countries dependent on fossil fuel imports. As one of the world’s largest producers of oil and natural gas, Russia’s energy exports have been a critical component of the global energy supply chain. However, the war and subsequent sanctions have disrupted these supplies, leading to high energy prices and an urge among nations to secure alternative sources of power. In this context, the urgent need for energy diversification has brought nuclear power back into the spotlight as a viable long-term solution.

France is one of the top producers of nuclear electricity with around 70-75 percent of its electricity generated from nuclear power. Russia, the US, and Canada generate 20 percent of their electricity from nuclear power. Likewise, countries around the world are actively developing, expanding, and reviving their nuclear power capabilities to meet growing energy needs and address climate change. UAE, Turkey, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia are among those countries that are investing in the nuclear power sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy security, and meet growing energy needs. Despite the high initial capital costs, the long-term benefits of nuclear energy such as low operating costs and reduced dependence on fossil fuels underscore its growing relevance in the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

During summers, Pakistan’s electricity demand often exceeds 27,000 MW, yet the available capacity struggles to meet this need, leading to frequent load shedding and power outages. Moreover, there is significant concern among the public about rising electricity bills. With a population exceeding 240 million and growing, and an economy that is facing a number of challenges, Pakistan’s energy needs are expected to be doubled by as early as 2040. Each passing day makes achieving a sustainable, stable, and sufficient energy supply increasingly difficult. In view of these developments, nuclear power is not only an option but a critical necessity for Pakistan’s long-term energy security and economic stability.

Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) offer Pakistan a path towards energy independence, economic resilience, and environmental stewardship. Pakistan was the 15th country in the world to develop an NPP with the commissioning of its first plant, the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANNUPP), in 1972. As of now, Pakistan operates six NPPs, four of these plants are located at the Chashma site (C-1, C-2, C-3, and C-4), and two are situated at the Karachi site (K-2 and K-3). The combined generation capacity of six NPPs is 3620 MW, contributing approximately 7.9 percent of the country’s electricity.

The country’s current energy mix, with fossil fuels accounting for 63 percent of commercial energy supplies, presents significant challenges in terms of stability, environmental impact, and long-term sustainability.

With only 7.9 percent (3,620 MW) of energy derived from nuclear power, there is a compelling case to expand nuclear energy as part of a balanced and resilient energy strategy. Increasing dependence on imported fuels makes Pakistan vulnerable to global market fluctuations and exposes the economy to the unpredictability of energy prices. Secondly, fossil fuels are already subject to environmental concerns as they contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, intensifying climate change.

Unlike fossil fuels, which are subject to price fluctuations and finite reserves, nuclear energy provides a consistent and reliable supply of power with significantly less environmental impact. This reliability is of prime importance for Pakistan as energy shortages have historically suppressed economic growth, hampered industrial productivity, and disrupted daily life.

Nuclear energy is largely immune to geopolitical disruptions. Once an NPP is operational, it can produce a large amount of electricity contentiously without the fluctuations associated with fossil fuel prices. NPPs can operate for up to eighteen months without refueling. Additionally, they can store fuel on-site for an additional eighteen months without incurring extra costs. Due to this, they are less susceptible to price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions.

The upfront costs are relatively high due to the complexity of construction and regulatory requirements. However, once operational, NPPs have low fuel costs, long operational lifespans, high-capacity factors, and relatively low maintenance costs, making them economically advantageous over the long term. It is easy to compare the costs and benefits of nuclear energy, which is priced at just Rs 14.86, to the significantly higher costs of oil at Rs 47.05 and RLNG at Rs 40.22. Pakistan’s nuclear power program is already making significant contributions to the national grid. During 2022-23, NPPs generated over 17.3 percent of the nation’s electricity.

In 2023, Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael M Grossi emphasized that Pakistan possesses the technical and engineering capacity to add additional NPPs to its national grid. In order to ensure a secure energy future, Pakistan can invest in NPPs and upgrade existing facilities. Similarly, expanding international collaborations in nuclear technology can assist Pakistan in building expertise and gaining access to cutting-edge advancements. Additionally, the introduction of NPPs will create numerous opportunities for individuals to develop specialized skills and advance their careers in areas such as engineering, operations, and safety.

Furthermore, when compared to natural gas or coal, nuclear power is a cleaner alternative due to almost zero carbon emission during operation. Pakistan’s push for sustainable nuclear energy demonstrates its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and lowering global temperature by two degrees by 2030. Utilizing nuclear power positions a nation as a responsible global actor by significantly contributing to climate mitigation efforts. Moreover, the use of nuclear power significantly supports Pakistan’s endeavors to accomplish the SDGs in several key areas such as affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (SDG 9), and Health and Well-being (SDG 3).

In a world increasingly defined by uncertainty, nuclear energy stands as a pillar of resilience and sustainability. For Pakistan, nuclear power has evolved from being a choice to a necessity. The country needs to expand its nuclear energy capacity to meet growing demands and environmental goals. The long-term benefits of nuclear power such as energy security, environmental protection, and technological advancement outweigh the initial costs. By investing in nuclear power, Pakistan can protect itself from geopolitical risks, reduce carbon emissions, and ensure a stable energy supply for the future, thereby promoting the well-being and prosperity of its citizens.

The writer is a Visiting Faculty at Fatima Jinnah Women’s University and a Visiting Senior Research Associate at Strategic Vision Institute, Islamabad