Aides to KP CM inaugurate private luxury hotel at Charbagh

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif and Special Assistant on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher inaugurated a private IYI Luxury Hotel at Charbagh, District Swat. Local Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mohammad Naeem and MNA Sohail Sultan welcomed the guests. On this occasion, the management of the hotel gave a detailed briefing to the advisor and special assistant and told that the facility comprising tents and concrete has cost Rs.700 million. Besides, Director (Business Facilitation) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) Iqbal Sarwar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hotel, Ab, Abdul Mateen, government officials, investors and a large number of local notables also attended the inaugural ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister (CM) on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that every kind of such step towards progress and development is their national and religious responsibility. He congratulated both the investors and KP-BoIT for the construction of the unique IYI in Swat. He said that investors like Abdul Mateen are their heroes as when there is a brain-drain of shifting of mind and wealth they still trust in the future of their country and the establishment of the millions of rupees investment of IYI is ample proof of it. Barrister Saif that from Waziristan to Swat our province is facing a hard time. However, he said Almighty Allah has taught the skill of how to come out of the darkness. He assured the people of Swat of the provincial government support and not only attracting domestic tourists from across the country but also foreign tourists from all parts of the world. He said that the promotion of tourism is the priority of the government and the vision of the PTI founder Imran Khan. He said that the promotion of tourism could not only promote the soft image of the country but also play a vital role in the strengthening of the national economy. In his address, Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher appreciated the efforts of the KP-BoIT for making possible the huge investment of Rs.700 million in the hotel industry of the province. He said that the board has extended full cooperation to the investors’ groups during all phases of the project and expressed his hope that it would prove a modern and high-standard facility for the arrival and stay of tourists in Swat. He also termed a big success towards the promotion of tourism and hotel industry in the region. The Special Assistant said that the provincial government is extending all possible cooperation and facilitation to investors and KP-BoIT is extending support to investors in all phases of their businesses.