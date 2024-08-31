Govt’s capacity payment bill to IPPs hits nearly Rs 1trn

The government has reportedly paid nearly one trillion rupees in capacity payments to 26 gas, RLNG, and RFO-based Independent Power Producers (IPPs) over the past decade, starting from 2015. According to documents cited by Business Recorder, these IPPs were established under power generation policies from 1994 and earlier, as well as from 1994 and 2002.

Gas and RLNG-based power plants received a total of Rs. 536.30 billion in capacity payments over ten years. Among the recipients were Kabirwala Power, which received Rs. 14.271 billion; Liberty Dharki Power Limited, Rs. 25.5 billion; Roush Pak Power Limited, Rs. 60 billion; Uch Power Limited, Rs. 77.314 billion; Uch-II, Rs. 120.137 billion; Foundation Power, Rs. 37.9 billion; Sapphire, Rs. 39.377 billion; Saif Power, Rs. 38.80 billion; Orient, Rs. 39 billion; Engro Powergen, Rs. 35.373 billion; and Halmore, Rs. 48.374 billion.

Other significant payments included Rs. 205.034 billion to Hub Power Company Limited, Rs. 167 billion to Kot Addu Power, Rs. 15.087 billion to Kohinoor Energy, Rs. 52.081 billion to Lalpir Energy, Rs. 50.834 billion to Pakgen Limited, Rs. 17.833 billion to Saba Power Limited, Rs. 43.173 billion to Atlas Power, Rs. 26.882 billion to Attock Gen, Rs. 46.216 billion to Liberty Power Tech Limited, Rs. 53.909 billion to Narowal Energy Limited, Rs. 41.420 billion to Nishat Chunian Power Limited, and Rs. 39.791 billion to Nishat Power Limited. During a meeting chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Shibli Faraz questioned the substantial payments made to Roush Power Limited, Uch Power, and Hubco Power.