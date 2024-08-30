17 terrorists eliminated in Balochistan and KP operations

At least 12 Khwarji terrorists were killed in ongoing intelligence-based operations (IBOs) by security forces in Khyber district’s Tirah Valley on August 28 and 29, according to a statement from the military on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that extensive IBOs have been underway in the region since 20 August, targeting the reported presence of Khwarij elements.

“On 28 & 29 August, our troops effectively engaged Khwarij locations, where, after intense fire exchanges, twelve Khwarij of Fitna-Al-Khwarij [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)] were sent to hell,” the statement said.

The ISPR noted that these operations have dealt a major setback to Fitna-Al-Khwarij and its affiliates. “So far, 37 terrorists have been sent to hell, while 14 terrorists have suffered serious injuries,” it added.

The military emphasised that the IBOs will continue until peace is fully restored in the area and all Khwarij elements are eliminated. “The security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.”

Separately, five terrorists were while three others were injured in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out by security forces in multiple Balochistan districts, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

“On night [of] 29/30 August, in three separate IBOs in District Kech, Panjgur, and Zhob, five terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces, while three terrorists got injured during the intense fire exchange,” the ISPR said.

It added that the sanitisation operations would “continue until all perpetrators, facilitators, and abetters of these atrocious acts are brought to justice”.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the military asserted.

Referring to the deadly attacks earlier this week, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement today: “The security forces are conducting extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) to hunt down the perpetrators of these heinous acts.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi have praised security forces for their successful intelligence operation in Khyber district’s Tirah Valley, emphasising the nation’s solidarity with the military in the fight against terrorism.

President Zardari commended the security forces for their professionalism, stating, “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.”

Expressing the country’s resolve to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, Zardari added, “We will continue to take action against terrorists to ensure national security and stability.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also lauded the security forces for their operation against Khwarji terrorists in Tirah Valley. “We salute the security personnel who brought the Khwarji terrorists to a deserving end,” Naqvi said.

He emphasised that the Khwarji terrorists are a burden on the soil of Pakistan and vowed to eliminate this menace permanently with the strength of unity and the support of the nation.