Boosting Bilateral Trade: Zimbabwe eyes $100mln with Pakistan

Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Pakistan, Titus M.J. Abu Basutu on Friday said that the existing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Zimbabwe stands at $ 30 million in FY 2023 less than its potential, which needs to be increased to $100 million in the coming three years.

The target is to take the volume of bilateral trade up to 100 million in the next three years till FY 2026, the role of the private sector and chambers of commerce and Industries is significant and the Zimbabwean embassy in Islamabad will provide full support to the exporters and traders and businessman’s in this regard, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Pakistan, Titus M.J. Abu Basutu told APP here.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan’s current export volume to Zimbabwe is $20 million and Pakistan’s imports from Zimbabwe are $10 million, which is less than the bilateral economic and trade potential, which can be increased over time to strengthen economic ties.

He said that Zimbabwe imports from Pakistan mainly agricultural goods including rice, tractors and other sectors like light engineering, electronics, medical equipment, sports equipment, safety tools and machinery.

While Pakistan imports from Zimbabwe including chemicals, tanning dying tobacco and cotton from Zimbabwe. The Ambassador said that at this time Zimbabwe prioritized promoting economic and trade relations with Pakistan and increased bilateral trade volume on priority, for which, “We encourage the business communities of both sides to exchange mutual business delegations.” The ambassador said that Zimbabwe is having a ‘Trade Expo’ in April 2025, where industrialists and traders from all over the world will participate and he invites the Pakistani business community to participate in it.