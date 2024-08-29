Govt aims to accelerate digitization for socio-economic development: Shaza Fatima



The government aims to put in place an accelerated digitization ecosystem to enable socio-economic development, expand the knowledge-based economy, and spur economic growth. This was stated by the State Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima while inaugurating the 2nd edition of ITCN Asia 2024 here on Tuesday.

She pointed out the importance of the rapid adoption of information and communication technology (ICT) for our country’s socio-economic advancement and added the importance of creating a conducive environment for the IT industry.

“We are committed to holistically advancing our IT ecosystem, from crafting relevant policies and legislation to nurturing a culture of innovation. These efforts are yielding significant results, as evidenced by the consistent growth of the IT industry in terms of company numbers, revenue, exports, and workforce, especially this year, considering we have experienced 24% growth in IT exports reaching $3.22bn. This growth reflects the confidence in our local companies’ ability to deliver IT solutions and services that meet the expectations of international clients,” she added.

“Our Digital Pakistan Policy serves as a blueprint for digital transformation across both government and private sectors, ensuring that Pakistan remains at the forefront of technological advancement,” she remarked.

Shaza Fatima further said that the government had prioritized the establishment of software technology parks and special technology zones across the country. On the other hand, the introduction of e-Rozgar centres is yet another milestone, providing working spaces equipped with facilities and training resources to bolster the economy. Leveraging our vast pool of approximately 1 million freelancers, Pakistan ranks among the top countries in the gig economy, and tapping into this potential is integral to achieving our goal of reaching $10 billion in the coming years, she further said.

Earlier in the inaugural conference, critical figures from Pakistan’s IT and business sectors urged policymakers to consider the broader impact of IT policies on the economy, businesses, and the country’s global reputation. Emphasizing Pakistan’s potential to become a regional and international IT hub, experts stressed the need for conducive policies to facilitate growth, particularly in IT exports and freelancer payments.

Zohaib Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Software House Association, appreciated the role of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for its role in boosting Pakistan’s economy and investment, particularly in the IT sector. He noted the continuity of IT development over the past three terms and highlighted the growth in IT exports, which reached $3.2 billion in the 2023-24 financial year.

Zohaib Khan also said the local industry had explored various new export destinations in the last few years, which has strengthened the country’s brand worldwide and enhanced export earnings.

Pakistan has talented human capital, which has proved its mettle by developing various solutions for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the African continent; hence, we need to focus on growing its media-in-Pakistan brands.

Secretary General Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Yousef Hasan Khalawi, emphasized Pakistan’s potential to become a global hub of IT, mainly in the fields of agriculture and IT. He pledged the chamber’s support in helping the country achieve this goal. “Technology has transformed the dynamics of education, agriculture, health, and other crucial sectors,” he said, noting the significant impact of mobile phones and connectivity in improving life, particularly in rural areas.

Other speakers included Project Director ITCN Asia Muhammad Umair Nizam, Past P@SHA President Jahan Ara, and CEO of Pakistan Software Exchange Board Syed Sohail Javaad, who also spoke on occasion.

Organized by Ecommerce Gateway, the event hosted over 300 speakers, 70,000 industry participants, and 350 foreign delegates from 17 countries, underscoring the global interest in Pakistan’s IT potential.