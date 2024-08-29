German delegation visits PSGMEA

A German delegation on Wednesday visited the Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) and discussed trade issues.

The delegation was included Bettina Muller, Project Director, SEQUA, Christian von Mitzlaff, Supply Chain Due Diligence Consultant, Sarim Mehmood, Sector Expert/Consultant and Dr Michael Arretz, Managing Director VFI e.V German Importers.

Chairman PSGMEA Muhammad Arshad Latif Butt, Vice Chairman Zarrar Ahmed Dodhi, Secretary General Mohsin Masood and other members welcomed the guests.

Arshad Latif Butt said: “We look forward to learn how we can collaborate to enhance sustainable practices within our supply chains, ensuring that Pakistani products continue to meet the highest standards”.

He said that Sialkot is famous all over the world for making footballs and footballs made in Sialkot are also used in Germany, adding that: ” We believe that an exchange of trade delegations will pave the way for new business opportunities and cooperation”.