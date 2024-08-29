SpaceX delays historic first private spacewalk mission

Bad weather has delayed the SpaceX launch of the world’s first private spacewalk led and funded by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, the Elon Musk-owned company said late Tuesday. The Polaris Dawn mission was set to take from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Wednesday local time. An earlier attempt on Tuesday was scrapped due to a helium leak.

The Polaris Dawn mission, organized by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, had been set to lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a four-hour window early Wednesday.

But SpaceX announced Tuesday it was pushing back the launch plans “due to unfavorable weather forecasted in Dragon’s splashdown areas off the coast of Florida,” in a message on X.

An earlier attempt on Tuesday was scrapped due to a helium leak on a line connecting the tower to the rocket.

Riding atop a Falcon 9 rocket, the SpaceX Dragon capsule is set to reach a peak altitude of 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) — higher than any crewed mission in more than half a century, since the Apollo era.

Mission commander Isaacman will guide his four-member team through the mission’s centerpiece: the first-ever spacewalk carried out by non-professional astronauts, equipped with sleek, newly developed SpaceX extravehicular activity (EVA) suits.