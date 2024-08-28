PMD warns of prolonged rain spell in southern, central areas

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast that the current spell of torrential rains will continue in southern and central parts of the country during the week.

The deep depression currently located over North of Gujrat (India) was likely to reach adjoining areas of Pakistan (Eastern Sindh) during next 24 hours. Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in the country especially in southern parts. A westerly wave was also likely to affect upper parts of the country from August 29 onwards, the PMD said.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha,

Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Lohdran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur and Rahimyar Khan from August 27-31 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, widespread rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavyfalls or isolated very heavyfalls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Matiari, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Nausheroferoze from August 27-31.

In Balochistan, widespread rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavyfalls is expected in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Quetta, Ziarat, Sherani, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Loralai, Mastung, Bolan, Jhal Magsi, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara from August 27-31.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from August 27-31 with occasional gaps.

In Kashmir, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls are expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from August 27-31 with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavyfalls is expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from August 27-31 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, pluvial flood/inundation may occur in low lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and south/central Punjab.