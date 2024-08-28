Tajir Dost Scheme will not be reverted: FBR

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, FBR, Mr. Rashid Mahmood Langrial said that Tajir Dost Scheme would not be reverted and all steps would be taken for its fair and meaningful implementation. He said that in a meeting today afternoon with traders at FBR House Islamabad pertaining to implementation of Tajir Dost Scheme, TDS. The meeting was also attended by traders from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala on video link. Prime Minister’s Chief Coordinator on Tajir Dost Scheme Mr. Naeem Mir and Mr. Abdur Rehman Khan from Karachi were also present in the meeting.

The Chairman initiated the meeting by inviting the traders for putting forth their reservations and recommendations for successful accomplishment of the TDS? The participant traders, in reply, presented their apprehensions and recommendations. The chairman assured the traders that their justified demands would be fullfilled. “Pakistan is amongst the only few countries in the world where retailers and wholesalers donot pay any tax” said the Chairman while highlighting the lowered tax statistics in the country. In reply to a query pertaining to market rates, the Chairman replied that market rates would be looked into in such a manner so that equitable tax collection be made from big and small traders. ” We donot want to burdenise the small traders” clarified the Chairman in reply to a question.

The Chairman added that advance income tax is collected in various countries and a fair mechanism for colecting this tax here will also be made.