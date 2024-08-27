Profligate Marseille held by Reims as Lens see off Brest

Marseille were made to pay for wasteful finishing as Reims held them to a 2-2 draw on Sunday, while Lens continued their fine start to Ligue 1 under new coach Will Still with a win against Brest.

After opening the season with an emphatic win, Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi’s home league debut at the Stade Velodrome was doused in cold water by two quick-fire goals in the second half by Sergio Akieme and Yaya Fofana.

Amine Harit gave Marseille the lead midway through the first period, but the south coast side were profligate in front of goal and needed a Mason Greenwood header inside the last 20 minutes to save a point.

“I’m very happy to be here, it’s a huge responsibility for these fans,” De Zerbi said to DAZN. The Italian did not hide his feelings about the result, adding: “I’m disappointed and annoyed. I’m sorry, I would have liked to have won this first game at the Velodrome.” Marseille took the lead on 25 minutes when Harit ghosted into the box and swept home Quentin Merlin’s cross.

New signing Elye Wahi, a goalscorer on his league debut for Marseille last week, was guilty of passing up several chances to double the lead. First, he blasted over from close range after goalie Yehvann Diouf had palmed the ball to him. Then Wahi fired straight into the goalkeeper when presented with a one-on-one on 44 minutes. Wahi looked certain to score three minutes later but after Diouf dropped a cross in front of him, his goal-bound prod was hacked off the line by defender Joseph Okumu to keep the difference to just one goal going into half-time. Within 10 minutes of the restart, Reims had taken the lead.