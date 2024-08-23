Pre-CEO summit held at Indonesian embassy in ‘Balinese Vibes’

In a move to foster deeper business connections and enhance bilateral trade relations, the Indonesian Charg’ d Affaires Mr. Rahmat Hindiarta hosted an exclusive Pre-CEO Summit Dinner for Pakistani CEOs, Business Leaders, and their spouses at the Embassy of Indonesia in Islamabad.

The event was in collaboration with the CEO Club Pakistan and World CEO Forum.

This distinguished event precedes the much-anticipated CEO Summit Islamabad scheduled to take place on 5 September 2024, and Trade Expo Indonesia, to be held on October 9- 12th, 2024.

The dinner has brought together prominent business leaders from Pakistan, providing a unique opportunity to discuss key topics related to the upcoming summit and trade expo.

The evening served as a platform for networking, collaboration, and the exploration of new avenues for economic cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan. At his remarks, the Indonesian Charg’ d’Affaires said that Indonesia is offering opportunities to the Pakistani business communities to participating in the Indonesia – South and Central Asia (INASCA) Business Forum 2024 and Trade Expo Indonesia 2024 and to bring fruitful results for the benefits of two brotherly countries, as the more concrete actions of Indonesia and Pakistan existing close bilateral relations.

“Indonesia will proudly host the CEO Summit in Bali and warmly welcome Pakistani business communities in Jakarta and Bali. We will give you opportunities, Insha Allah,” he added before significant numbers of Pakistani outstanding businessmen.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Minister on Energy, Muhammad Ali was among the attendees. “I extend my high appreciation to the Indonesian Embassy to host the Pre-CEO Summit Dinner and wish that the dinner will bring closer business-to-business relations, as well as explore more opportunities between Indonesia and Pakistan,” he said.

President and Founder, CEO Club Pakistan and World CEO Forum, Mr. Ijaz Nisar, conveyed the plan of collaboration between the Indonesian Embassy and the CEO Club Pakistan to host the CEO Summit Bali as part of the World CEO Summit.

Along with this, the session also present the respective speakers that includes Mr. Zahid Latif Khan, President, CEO Club Islamabad Chapter; Mr. Sameer Piracha, MD Floret Commodities; and Mr. Sameer Hayat Mir; CEO TM Rubber.

The attendees have had a chance to engage with the Charg’ d’Affaires, other Embassy’s officials, industry leaders, and other influential figures in a setting designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue and stronger partnerships.

The event highlighted the strategic importance of the CEO Summit Islamabad and Trade Expo Indonesia, which aim to bolster economic ties and create new business opportunities between the two countries.

The CEO Summit Islamabad will be a premier gathering of business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, designed to address critical issues, explore innovative solutions, and drive economic growth. The Trade Expo Indonesia will be complement to the Summit by offering a comprehensive platform for showcasing Indonesian products, services, and investment opportunities.

The participants were served by Balinese food such as Betutu Chicken and Sate Lilit to bring the Balinese vibes to the businessmen and CEOs in welcoming the CEO Summit Bali.