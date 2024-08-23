New Dimension in Uzbekistan-Afghanistan ties

The recent visit of Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov to Afghanistan marks a significant moment in the evolving economic, strategic and security dynamics of Central and South Asia. The visit also happened at a time when the Taliban were marking the three years of their reign in Kabul.

The visit is a significant step by Uzbekistan to further enhance its engagement policy with the regime especially to not only secure its borders but also build on the possibilities of regional connectivity projects apart from building on its regional and global trade potential. As a result of the vision leadership of the President of Uzbekistan, this pragmatic approach to engaging the regime through regional diplomacy to address the growing complexities surrounding Afghanistan under Taliban rule is expected to bring regional peace and stability.

Uzbekistan and Afghanistan share more than just a 144-kilometer border; they share a history of interconnected trade, culture, and security interests. Prime Minister Aripov’s visit, the highest-level visit by a foreign official since the Taliban took over in 2021, reflects Uzbekistan’s strategic calculus in engaging with Afghanistan’s new rulers. While the international community remains hesitant to formally recognize the Taliban, Uzbekistan has chosen to prioritize its national interests by pursuing economic and diplomatic engagements. This decision is rooted in a broader vision to stabilize the region, enhance trade routes, and foster economic development, which is vital for both countries.

Uzbekistan’s approach reflects a pragmatic recognition that engagement might be a more effective strategy to address Afghanistan in the long term.

During the visit, Aripov and his delegation were warmly received by senior Taliban officials, including Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister of the Taliban administration. The warm welcome from the regime in Kabul also shows their eagerness to invite the regional alliance to attract regional investments and demonstrate their capability to manage international relations. For Uzbekistan, the visit was an opportunity to showcase its role as a regional leader and mediator, capable of engaging with all parties to secure its national and economic interests.

The most tangible outcome of the visit was the signing of 35 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth $2.5 billion. These agreements span crucial sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing. Around 12 agreements are investment deals valued at $1.4 billion, while the remaining 23 are trade agreements worth $1.1 billion. The focus on these sectors aligns with both countries’ economic priorities. For Afghanistan, these investments could be a lifeline as the country grapples with severe economic challenges, exacerbated by international isolation and the loss of foreign aid. For Uzbekistan, these deals represent a strategic investment in a neighbouring market that offers both economic and geopolitical returns.

The inauguration of an exhibition of Uzbek products in Kabul further highlights the deepening trade ties between the two nations. This event not only builds the growing economic interdependence but also serves as a public display of Uzbekistan’s commitment to fostering closer ties with Afghanistan especially to help the people in building their livelihoods. The exhibition is a clear reflection that Uzbekistan sees Afghanistan as a viable market for its goods, despite the ongoing challenges within the country. This is a pragmatic approach that is an important step by Uzbekistan in its broader strategy of economic engagement as a tool for regional stability.

Right before the visit, a trilateral meeting was also held among economic ministers from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan in Kabul. This meeting, aimed at enhancing trade ties between the three countries, points to a broader regional strategy that goes beyond bilateral relations. Uzbekistan’s leadership in bringing together these nations for economic discussions is indicative of its ambition to create a more integrated and stable region. The inclusion of Azerbaijan in these discussions highlights the potential for new trade corridors that could link Central Asia, South Asia, and the Caucasus, thus creating new economic opportunities for all parties involved.

Prime Minister Aripov’s visit also serves as a diplomatic endorsement of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s broader foreign policy strategy. President Mirziyoyev has consistently advocated for a foreign policy that emphasizes regional cooperation, economic development, and conflict resolution. The visit to Afghanistan aligns perfectly with this vision, demonstrating Uzbekistan’s willingness to engage with difficult neighbours in pursuit of stability and prosperity. By extending a hand to the Taliban, Mirziyoyev’s administration is not only ensuring that Uzbekistan remains a key player in regional affairs but also that it can influence the direction of Afghanistan’s economic and political trajectory.

Afghanistan, after the Taliban took over, remains isolated on the world stage, with no formal recognition of the Taliban government and severe economic sanctions still in place. The international community’s concern over the Taliban’s policies, particularly their treatment of women and minorities, adds a layer of complexity to any engagement with the regime. However, Uzbekistan’s approach reflects a pragmatic recognition that engagement, rather than isolation, might be a more effective strategy for addressing these issues in the long term.

By pursuing a policy of engagement, Uzbekistan is not only securing its national interests but also contributing to the stability of a region that has long been fraught with conflict and uncertainty. This visit is a testament to the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, whose vision for regional cooperation continues to shape Uzbekistan’s foreign policy. The significance of this visit extends beyond immediate economic gains; it represents a strategic investment in the future of Afghanistan and the broader region.

The writer is Director, Centre for Eurasia and Central Asian Studies-Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.