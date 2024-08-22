PNS HUNAIN visits Jeddah, participates in bilateral exercise

The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship HUNAIN, during maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan, visited Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and participated in bilateral exercise with Ship of Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

Upon arrival at Jeddah port, the ship was received by senior officials of Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and officials of Pakistan Embassy, a Pakistan Navy news release on Thursday said.

During stay at port, Commanding Officer PNS HUNAIN called on RSNF Navy Western Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Mansoor Bin Saood Al Jayyad and Commander King Faisal Naval Base Rear Admiral Saleh Bin Abdullah Al-Amri. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation between both the navies were discussed.

Later, PNS HUNAIN conducted Passage Exercise with HMS AL RIYADH of RSNF and rehearsed various Joint Maritime Drills and Operations. The aim of exercise was to provide an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the navies. Visit of PNS HUNAIN to Saudi Arabia and participation in bilateral exercise provided an opportunity to flourish and strengthen existing brotherly relations and defence collaboration between the two countries.

Commission in navy: Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has said in a statement issued for the awareness of the youth of the district that Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad is currently registering youth for various branches of the Navy, which will continue until August 25, 2024.

He has advised interested candidates to visit the nearest recruitment center of the Pakistan Navy Office for registration or visit the Pak Navy website www.paknavy.gov.pk for online registration. Interested candidates can also contact us at Phone No. 02449370123 for further information.