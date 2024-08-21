Memon to start anti-polio campaign from Sept 9 in Nawabshah

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad district Shariyar Gul Memon chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall of the DC Office to review the arrangements for the special anti-polio campaign starting from September 9 in the seven union councils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed in Shaheed Benazirabad district. Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that special attention should be paid to the anti-polio campaign starting in the seven union councils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed, so that no child is left out of receiving polio drops during the campaign. He directed the health department officials to ensure monitoring of polio teams during the campaign. District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar informed the meeting that a special anti-polio campaign will be held from September 9 to 14 in the two tehsils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed in Shaheed Benazirabad district.