Erasmus issues warning for surging Boks ahead of All Blacks rematch

Coach Rassie Erasmus said the All Blacks will be a “step up” in competition after South Africa swept past Australia to kick-start their Rugby Championship campaign in style.

The two-time reigning world champions scored the game’s only four tries in their 30-12 victory in front of 58,197 fans at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa made 10 changes after a 33-7 triumph last week in Brisbane, but their depth of talent and firepower off the bench crushed a gritty Wallabies in wet conditions. “We have always struggled against Australia,” said Erasmus as South Africa won four straight matches against the Wallabies for the first time since their readmission to international rugby in 1992.

“We are always pleased with a win, and to get two bonus-point wins over here and the fact that all 33 players on tour played was fantastic.

“There were a few more tries that we could have scored, so it could have been a bigger winning margin, but we are pleased with earning five points two weeks in a row.”