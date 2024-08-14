Russian rouble continues to weaken on Kursk escalation risks

The Russian rouble weakened against the dollar on Wednesday after touching a 10-month low and then rebounding in the previous day’s session on risks of escalation following Ukraine’s biggest attack on the Russian territory since the start of the war. By 0745 GMT, the rouble was 1.7% weaker at 92.10 to the dollar, according to LSEG data. It has lost 8.5% since the start of the attack on Aug. 6. “The Russian currency has returned to weakening against the dollar and euro, apparently due to escalating geopolitical tensions,” said analyst Elena Kozhukhova from investment firm Veles Capital. Trading in major currencies shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, obscuring pricing data, after Western sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, were introduced on June 12.