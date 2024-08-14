Public service overhaul urged by Chief Metropolitan Officer

On the directions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Metropolitan Officer Bushra Iqbal Rao has conducted a briefing with the heads of all the directorates within the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

In a move to enhance public services and streamline city operations, Islamabad’s top officials have issued directives for immediate action and strategy implementation across various city departments, said the Spokesman of the Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazim.

During the meeting, officials including the Deputy Director General of Administration and Human Resources, the Director of Municipal Administration, the Director of Emergency and Disaster Management, the Director of Support and Culture, the Director of Health Services, and the Director of Care Ambulance Services presented detailed reports on their respective departments.? The focus was on providing a comprehensive overview of each directorate’s current operations, particularly concerning revenue generation, human resources, and ongoing projects.

Chief Officer Bushra Iqbal Rao reviewed the presented details and stressed the need to improve public service delivery.

She highlighted the need to fully utilize all available resources, particularly in areas such as fire and rescue services, ambulance services, and epidemic control, including the ongoing polio campaign.

She stressed the importance of a well-coordinated team approach to tackling climate-related diseases and other public health challenges.

Moreover, the Chief Officer ordered all directorates to develop swift strategies for achieving revenue targets. She also directed them to resolve ongoing court cases and address any pending audit issues promptly.

These actions are part of a broader effort by Islamabad?s leadership to ensure efficient city management and improved service delivery to the public.