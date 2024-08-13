Key BLF terrorist killed by fellow comrade

A key commander of the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), identified as Shambeen alias Shahak, was reportedly killed by one of his own comrades, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident highlights growing internal discord within the BLF, a terrorist group allegedly funded by India.

According to sources, the assassination of Shambeen, who was a highly sought-after militant leader involved in multiple terrorist activities, underscores a deepening rift within the group.

The BLF, along with other India-funded terrorist organisations, is said to be embroiled in an escalating power struggle over funding and authority.

Shambeen alias Shahak was reportedly wanted by law enforcement agencies for his involvement in attacks on security forces and the targeted killings of former associates who had surrendered.

His direct involvement in numerous attacks on security forces in Balochistan had made him one of the most notorious figures within the BLF.

The internal conflicts within the BLF, as well as among other terrorist groups receiving external support, are believed to be intensifying, further destabilizing their operations.

On January 18, the Pakistan armed forces struck hideouts used by terrorist organisations, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and BLF, inside Iran in an intelligence-based operation, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing elaborated that the “precision strikes” were carried out using armed drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons.

“Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage.”

A day earlier, on January 17, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran and expelled Tehran’s envoy in a swift move to the Iranian missile strikes as extensive consultations were underway to decide the next step.

The rapid deterioration in ties was triggered by Iran’s missile and drone strikes inside Pakistan. Iran claimed the strikes were aimed at two ‘terrorist bases’ of Jaish-al Adl, a terrorist group operating from Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province.