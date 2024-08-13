Pakistan Post issues commemorative stamp

The Pakistan Post is not only providing modern communication facilities to the public, but also preserving the country’s history through the issuance of commemorative stamps that honor important personalities from various fields of eminent figures of Pakistan and national heroes.

Postmaster General Multan South Punjab, Zaheer uddin Khan Khattak, expressed these views after inauguration of commemorative stamp exhibition held at Multan GPO on the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day here on Tuesday.

Deputy Postmaster General Rai Saif Ullah, Chief Postmaster Multan Arif Khan Niazi, Director Public Relations Sajjad Jahaniya were in attendance. Pakistan Post is the custodian of beautiful traditions, he said added that through its services, Pak Post is contributing to the educational field by delivering educational courses to remote areas for the students of Allama Iqbal Open University, facilitating them in obtaining education.

Additionally, it is providing modern postal services such as EMS Plus, Cash on Delivery, and VP Articles for business people, as well as services related to the issuance of national identity cards, thus contributing to the national service, he informed. Pakistan Post remains a highly important institution of the country, he said and added that the dept issues stamps on important national occasions holding great significance, encapsulating the history of the Pakistan Movement.

Later PGM accompanied by Manager Express Post Muhammad Ishaq Baloch, Senior Postmaster Shahid Yousuf, Senior Postmaster Abdul Rauf Khan, and other staffers also cut a cake to celebrate Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day and prayed for the country’s security.