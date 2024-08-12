Chelsea add winger Neto to spending spree

Chelsea announced the signing of Portuguese winger Pedro Neto from Wolves on Sunday for a reported fee of £54 million (60 million euros, $65 million). Neto has signed a seven-year deal and will cost an initial £51 million with a further £3 million in add-ons, according to reports. The 24-year-old becomes the Blues’ ninth signing of another busy transfer window for the London club since a takeover two years ago by a consortium fronted by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly. Chelsea have now spent around £185 million in the past few months, much of which has been splashed on prospects for the long-term. By contrast, Neto is expected to go straight into Enzo Maresca’s first team plans ahead of their Premier League opener at home to Manchester City next weekend. “I feel really grateful to have joined this club,” said Neto in a club statement. “I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt.”